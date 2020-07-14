FARRIER, Kitty Carlton Byrne December 18, 1923 - July 8, 2020 MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. Kitty Carlton Byrne Farrier, 96, widow of Richard Ashby Farrier Sr., died after a brief illness on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at her home in Sandpiper Village. Her loving family was by her side. Daughter of the late Kathleen Carlton Owen Byrne and William Hale Byrne, she was born in Appomattox, Virginia, on December 18, 1923. Kitty grew up in Blacksburg, Virginia, and graduated from Shorter College in 1945. After working for three years as Director of Christian Education at First Presbyterian Church in Harrisonburg, Virginia, she started married life in Staunton, Virginia, where she resided forty-seven years. Twenty-five years ago, she moved to Mount Pleasant to be near her son and his family. Kitty was a beloved mother, grandmother, and friend who was always ready to learn, laugh, or listen. A woman of varied interests, she was an accomplished actor, director, and artist. Kitty taught in Staunton public schools and the Virginia School for the Blind. An elder in the Presbyterian Church, she spent many years as an active member of Covenant Presbyterian Church in Staunton and Mount Pleasant Presbyterian Church. Kitty was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, her brother and sister, as well as her son, Richard Ashby Farrier Jr., of Charleston, South Carolina, and her eldest grandson. She is survived by her daughters, Kathleen Carlton Farrier of New York, New York, and Elizabeth Ross Farrier Melshen of Norfolk, Virginia; eight grandchildren, and three great grandchildren. She is also survived by three treasured sisters-in law and her beloved nieces and nephews. Due to the pandemic, there will be no memorial service. A private burial will be held at Thornrose Cemetery in Staunton. In lieu of flowers, those wishing to make a memorial contribution might consider Mount Pleasant Presbyterian Church, 302 Hibben Street, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464, Low Country Foodbank, lowcountryfoodbank.org, 2864 Azalea Drive, Charleston, S.C. or East Cooper Community Outreach,1145 Six Mile Road, Mount Pleasant, SC 20466, eccocharleston.org. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family online at www.mcalister-smith.com or to the Farrier family, 1224 Village Creek Lane, Apt. P-4, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464.
