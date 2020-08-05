You have permission to edit this article.
Fauber, Betty Burch
Fauber, Betty Burch

August 3, 2020 Betty Burch Fauber of Buena Vista, died on Monday, August 3, 2020. The family will receive friends at Betty's house on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, from 3 until 6 p.m. A graveside service will be conducted at Green Hill Cemetery on Thursday, August 6, 2020, at 11 a.m. Masks are required for both. Arrangements by Bolling, Grose, & Lotts Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Buena Vista, Va.

