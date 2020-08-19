Felts, Evelyn Gerald

August 16, 2020 Evelyn Gerald Felts of Christiansburg, passed away on August 16, 2020, at Roanoke Memorial Hospital. She was preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Essie Gerald; and daughters, Karen and Virginia. Evelyn retired after 53 years of service as an x-ray technician/Department Chief at Radford Community Hospital, later known as Carilion New River Valley Medical Center. She is survived by her cousin, Kenneth Fleming of Wichita, Kansas; her number one sidekick, Merle Sutphin; as well as many, many dear friends in Radiology. Evelyn was the most courageous person I ever knew. She rescued dogs, cats, and fed wild animals if they looked hungry. She helped many of her patients get through the scariest days of their lives – her kindness and friendship will be missed. I know that Jesus took her into His arms, because she had already gone through hell on earth. Visitation will be held on Friday, August 21, 2020, from 12 until 2 p.m. at Horne Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held directly after in the Chapel, with Beaver Terry officiating. Interment will follow in Sunset Cemetery, Christiansburg.
