FERGUSON, David Carr

July 16, 2020 David Carr Ferguson, 58, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Thursday, July 16, 2020. He was a heavy machine operator and he worked for the Kingery Brothers and retired from Avis Construction. David loved NASCAR and was a big fan of Dale Earnhardt Sr. He enjoyed spending time with his friends and family, and really liked to watch his son play high school football. David was preceded in death by his parents, Delbert and Marcheta Ferguson; sister-in-law, Rebecca Wallace; and brothers-in-law, Alex Keffer and John DiCarlo. He is survived by his wife of 20 years, Jennifer Ferguson; son, Andrew Ferguson; brother, Steve Ferguson and his wife, Laurie; sisters-in-law, Kathleen DiCarlo, and Anne Gentry and her husband, John; brother-in-law, John Keffer and his wife, Michelle; and numerous nieces, nephews and other extended family. A Graveside Service will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, July 23, 2020, at Sherwood Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 5 until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at Oakey's South Chapel, where you are asked to abide by COVID-19 regulations of social distancing and wearing a mask. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.oakeys.com.
