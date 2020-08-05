Fields Jr., Robert Franklin

July 26, 2020 Robert Franklin "Robbie" Fields Jr., age 48, peacefully passed away on Sunday, July 26, 2020 at his home after a courageous battle with cancer. He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Franklin "Frank" Fields Jr. Robbie is survived by his wife, Stephanie Jonas-Fields; daughter, Briana Fields and her fiancé, Jeff Creed; granddaughter; Marley Creed; mother; Mary Ann Fields; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Dana and Marlene Jonas; aunts and uncles, Dr. Tommy Wilson, Paul and Liz Fields, Linda and Jerry Wynegar, and Cindy Byrd; cousins, Billy Joe Fields, Tootie Kiser, Bonnie Jean Harvey, Paula Howington, Paul (Sam) Fields, Lisa Bevins, Valerie Thayer, Donnie Lloyd, Joe Lloyd, Zach Wynegar, and Mike Eldridge. Besides spending time with his family, Robbie had a passion for diving, water sports, camping, traveling and caring for their dogs Athena and Solomon. Robbie had a bright and energetic personality and was a proud veteran of the United States Coast Guard. Per Robbie's wishes there will not be a service held. Barnett Funeral Home, Wytheville, is serving the Fields family.
