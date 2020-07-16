Finney, Roslyn Reynolds

August 2, 1937 July 14, 2020 Mrs. Roslyn Reynolds Finney, age 82, of Sandy Level, Va., entered the gates of heaven on Tuesday, July 14, 2020. She was born on August 2, 1937, and was the youngest child of the late Lloyd Brown Reynolds and Lizzie Rebecca Reynolds of the Rondo community. She was married to the love of her life, the late Lenwood Davis Finney, on July 1, 1955. They were devoted to each other and together shared many years of love and happiness. She was also predeceased by her only son, Barry Dale Finney. She is survived by her devoted family; her daughter, Tonda Finney (and friend, Tommy Aylor); her grandson, Cory Brown, her granddaughter Joy Brown (and friend, Jeremy Jones); and her loving great-granddaughter, McKenzie Grace Jones. She also leaves behind her sister, Florence "Sis" R. Finney; grandson, Brent Finney; great-granddaughter, Cheyenne Finney, and other family and friends. Graveside services will be conducted at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 17, 2020, at Liberty Memorial Cemetery, Sandy Level, Virginia. Officiating will be her niece, Minister Barbara Finney Towler. The family will receive friends at the residence. The family requests that donations be made to the Northern Pittsylvania County Food Bank. Colbert-Moran Funeral Home, Gretna is assisting the family. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.colbertmoran.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.