July 1, 2020 Roberta L Fisk-Rock, of Lakeland, Florida, left us to live with the Lord last week. Born in Corning on November 17, 1951, she was raised in Horseheads and attended school at Horseheads High School. Roberta is survived by her husband, Edward Rock; sister, Glendora Raplee; brother, Robert (Gracie) Fisk; son, Steven McNett; grandsons, Tristan and Trevan Patchadlo; granddaughter, Abbi McNett; and several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Audrey Fisk; sister, Cindy; son, Lance Patchadlo; and brother-in-law, Larry Raplee. Roberta had a very active life with many careers before retiring as a nurse/psychiatric counselor. Her kind, compassionate, christian way was an example to many. Everyone will miss her great sense of humor. Roberta will be interred in a family plot in Roanoke, Virginia at the convenience of the family.
Fisk-Rock, Roberta L.
