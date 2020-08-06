FLINT III, Grover

December 16, 1941 August 2, 2020 Grover Flint III, 78, of Roanoke, Virginia, joined his love of 42 years, Jane Flint, at Heaven's Gates on Sunday, August 2, 2020. He was born on December 16, 1941, son of the late G.C. and Ruby Flint. Grover was known for his excellence in the sports community. He played baseball, football, and basketball where he shined at Jefferson High School. Grover went on to play basketball at the University of Richmond. As an adult, he enjoyed the sport of golf, before moving into the billiard world, where he was known throughout the valley and beyond for his skill and character. Grover represented WR Brews for many years. He was loved and admired by everyone that had the joy to meet him. Grover founded and co-owned Conner-Flint Painting with his longtime friend, Buster Conner. Grover was a loving husband and caretaker to his wife, Jane, setting an example of unconditional love and commitment to everyone who knew him. Left to cherish his memory and thankful for each lesson he ever taught each of us and the support he gave along our journey; his children, Kelly Flint, Mark Flint, Steven Flint (Ladonna), Matt Flint (Tiffany), Stephanie Hale (Michael) and Sonja Fizer; grandchildren, Brittney, Mandi, Steven II, Mark, Nathan, Anthony, Katie, Emma Lee, his #1 fan, Katherine, Kiersten, James, Ella Jane and Madison; great-grandchildren, Kenslei (Special K), Hayden (Haymack) and Carter; sisters, Nancy Myers and Shirley Painter; and special lifelong friends, Tommy Rodgers and Carlton Trout and the "6 pack," Jerry Dillon, George Watz and Ronnie Weaver. Thank you all for your constant support and dedication!!! The family would like to thank the staff at Our Lady of the Valley for their love and dedicated care for the last four years. The family will receive friends from 12 noon until 2 p.m. on Saturday, August 8, 2020, at Oakey's North Chapel. There will be a graveside service following the visitation at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens with Chaplain Allan Woodie officiating. Following the graveside service, family and friends will gather at WR Brews. Donations may be made to the Special Olympics, c/o www.specialolympicsva.org. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.
Service information
12:00PM-2:00PM
6732 Peters Creek Road
Roanoke, VA 24019
2:00PM
5737 Airport Rd.
Roanoke, VA 24012
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.