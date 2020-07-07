July, 6, 2020 Galen Dee Flora, age 94, of Boones Mill, passed away on Monday, July 6, 2020. Private family graveside services will be held 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at Bethlehem Church of the Brethren Cemetery. Online condolences may be shared at www.florafuneralservice.com.

