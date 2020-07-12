Flowers, Adell Ann Angel

July 9, 2020 Adell Ann Angel Flowers, 88, of Wirtz, Va., died on Thursday, July 9, 2020. Born in Franklin County, March 11, 1932, she was a daughter of the late Josephine Boitnott Angel and Jack Angel. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Roger Lee Flowers. Surviving are her daughter, Karen Flowers Helms (Steve); her sons, Aron W. Lyle, B. Gordon Lyle (Lisa); sisters, Hattie Moore and Marie Sloan (Robert); five granddaughters and two grandsons; and seven great-grandchildren. She was of the Baptist faith, and a loving Mom. Conner-Bowman Funeral Home, Rocky Mount is serving the Flowers family.
To plant a tree in memory of Adell Flowers as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.