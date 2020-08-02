Floyd Garrett Carol Marie June 17, 1944 July 30, 2020 Carol Marie Floyd Garrett, of Buena Vista, fought her last battle and won the victory as she entered into the place that God has gone to prepare for her on Thursday, July 30, 2020. Carol was born in Buena Vista on June 17, 1944, to the late Ruth Wheeler Floyd and Claude Floyd. She was preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, Wayne Hamilton Garrett; son, Kirk Neal Garrett and daughter, Shannon Nicole Garrett. Surviving are her daughter, Kimberly Garrett-Bane (Joseph), sons, Jeremy Garrett (Robin), Coy "Corky" Garrett (Shannon), Michael Brandon Garrett (Misty); and 11 grandchildren, Colby Tyree and fiancé Amber Reed, Jordan Garrett (Britany), Koty Garrett, Carly Toler (Patrick), Elijah Garrett, Brittany Garrett, Addison Garrett, Kelsey Garrett, Bech Garrett, Caden Garrett, and Lincoln Garrett; nine great grandchildren, Mariah Floyd, Logan Gilbert, Isaiah Garrett, Noah Garrett, Bentley Kelly, Brodey Kelly, Kaylee Toler, Isabella Toler and Rylee Toler; brothers, Garry, Larry, and Eddie Floyd; and daughter-in-law, Brenda Garrett. A graveside service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at Green Hill Cemetery. Family will receive friends from 4 until 8 p.m. on Monday, August 3, 2020, at the Buena Vista Pentecostal Holiness Church. Special thanks are extended to the church family at Glenwood Holiness Church until we meet again. Arrangements are being handled by Bolling, Grose, & Lotts Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Buena Vista, Va.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.