Foglesong, Grace Neel

July 10, 2020 RURAL RETREAT, Va. Grace Neel Foglesong, 87, of Rural Retreat, Va. passed away on Friday, July 10, 2020. Graveside memorial service at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at St. Paul Lutheran Church Cemetery. Arrangements by Lindsey Funeral Home.
