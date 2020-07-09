July 7, 2020 Brenda Brickey Foley, age 72, passed away on Tuesday, July 7, 2020. The daughter of Robert and Louise Arthur Brickey, she is survived by her son, Gregory Myers; daughter, Kimberly Myers; grandchildren, Jessica Justice, Carrie Justice and Jared Justice; sisters, Nancy Jenkins, Alice Bryant, and Judy Bryant; and brothers, Bobby and Roger Brickey. Her funeral service will be on Thursday, July 9, 2020, at New Hope Baptist Church with Pastor David McNeil officiating. The viewing will be at 1 p.m. with funeral service at 2 p.m. followed by Burial at Old Dominion Memorial Gardens.

To plant a tree in memory of Brenda Foley as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.