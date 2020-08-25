Foley, Joseph Edward

August 22, 2020 Joseph Edward Foley of Montvale, passed away on August 22, 2020. He worked faithfully at Goodwill for 46 years. He was predeceased by his father, Elmer Foley; mother, Verna Camper; sister, Mildred Hartberger; and brother, Harry Foley. He is survived by his sister, Ann Ratliff; brother in-law, Robert Hartberger, and many nieces and nephews. A celebration of life will be held at 4 p.m. Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at Lotz Vinton Chapel. Online condolences may be made at www.lotzfuneralhome.com.
Service information
