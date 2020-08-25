 Skip to main content
Foley, Joseph Edward
Foley, Joseph Edward

August 22, 2020 Joseph Edward Foley of Montvale, passed away on August 22, 2020. He worked faithfully at Goodwill for 46 years. He was predeceased by his father, Elmer Foley; mother, Verna Camper; sister, Mildred Hartberger; and brother, Harry Foley. He is survived by his sister, Ann Ratliff; brother in-law, Robert Hartberger, and many nieces and nephews. A celebration of life will be held at 4 p.m. Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at Lotz Vinton Chapel. Online condolences may be made at www.lotzfuneralhome.com.

Foley, Joseph Edward
Service information

Aug 26
Service
Wednesday, August 26, 2020
4:00PM
Lotz Funeral Home Vinton
305 E. Washington Ave
Vinton, VA 24179
Locations

