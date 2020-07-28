Forbes, Betty Elizabeth Broughman Long

July 25, 2020 Betty Elizabeth Broughman Long Forbes, 75, of Buchanan, passed away on Saturday, July 25, 2020. Betty had worked for James Lee Carpets in Glasgow, Groendyk in Buchanan, and retired as a Bus Aide for Botetourt County School System. She was preceded in death by her parents, Albert B. "Carbo" Broughman and Margaret Lucille Link Broughman; and her brother, Charlie Junior Broughman. She is survived by her husband of 47 years, Paul Forbes Sr.; children, Paul Alfred Forbes Jr., Libby Bugner and Lenny Greene, Sonya Broderick and Ryan Burns, Debbie and Dusty Kite, Barbie and Keith Moore; granddaughters, Courtney Forbes, Crystal Bugner, Alexis Jade Kite, and Sadie Mae Moore; sister, Mary Jane and Marlin Farmer; and nephews, Jason and Jimmy Broughman. The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m., on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at the Buchanan Chapel of Botetourt Funeral Home, Betty's funeral service will begin at 2 pm with the Rev. Marina Gopadze officiating. Interment will follow in Glasgow Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.botetourtfuneralhome.com or 540-254-3000.
