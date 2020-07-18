FOUNTAIN, Nell S.

March 3, 1925 July 10, 2020 Nell S. Fountain, 95, Buchanan, Va., passed away peacefully on Friday, July 10, 2020. She was born on March 3, 1925 in Lynchburg, Va., to Ashton and Irene Stinnett. Nell married the love of her life, Virgil James Fountain, in January of 1946. Her parents and husband preceded her in death. Nell loved her family, friends, and students. She played the piano, sewed, was an avid reader, loved to travel, garden, and do crossword puzzles. Nell was a great cook and loved southern dishes, especially fresh vegetables from the garden. She taught for 36 years for the Botetourt School System. All but one of her years, she taught at Central Academy. Nell was beloved by many faculty, staff, and students. She retired at the age of 79 in June of 2004. After retirement she was active in many classes at the Botetourt Athletic Center. Nell is survived by her daughters, Irene A. Hammond, and Charlotte F. Oliver (John); six grandchildren, Angela Bowell, Lee Hammond III, Hugh Hammond, Melissa Oliver, Jessica Oliver, and Amanda Boudreaux (Don); four great-grandchildren, Luke Murdock, Brandon Bowell, Iris Hammond and Madison Bowell; her sister, Marian Hammitt (John); brother, Ashton (Cotton) Stinnett Jr.; and her beloved nieces and cousins. Her family would like to send a heartfelt thank you to her caregivers, especially Dixie Tolley and Maria Harris. A Celebration of her Life will be held on Monday, July 20, 2020. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until 12 noon with a chapel service at Oakey's East Funeral Home, Hwy 604. There will be a graveside ceremony following at Fairview Cemetery, Buchanan Va. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The American Heart Association or to the Lymphoma Society. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com.
