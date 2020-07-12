Fowler, Seth
April 13, 1991 July 8, 2020 Seth Fowler was taken from this Earth to be with the Creator on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. He was with us for 29 years but he will never be forgotten. Seth will be missed dearly by his mother, Sandy Fowler; his father, Leonard Trout; his brother, Josh Fowler; as well as his grandparents, aunts, uncles, and friends. The family will be having a private burial Monday, July 13, 2020. A memorial will be held on Thursday, July 16, 2020. Please contact Sandy Stimeling Fowler on Facebook or at 540-312-5296 for further details.

