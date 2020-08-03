Fringer, Connie Ellen Holland

July 30, 2020 Connie Ellen Holland Fringer, 88, of Buchanan, passed away on Thursday, July 30, 2020. Survivors include her daughter, Beverly Fringer Cole and grandson, Brent Jones. Due to the Covid-19 regulations, funeral services will be private. Online condolences may be made at www.botetourtfuneralhome.com or 540-254-3000.
