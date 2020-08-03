Fulcher, Henry G.

Henry G. Fulcher, 87, died on Friday, July 31, 2020, at his home in Rocky Mount, following a short, aggressive illness. He was born in Henry County, a son of Eddie and Ruby Fulcher. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Mary Thompson Fulcher. Other survivors include his four children, eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Henry spent many years in construction and restoration work, employing a number of people. Among his projects were the Amelia Plantation Resort and work on various historic properties in Richmond. He and Mary retired in 2005 and moved to Wirtz, then to Rocky Mount. During his retirement years, Henry oversaw renovations at Franklin County Historical Society's History Museum & Research Library. His most recent project was the Coke & Shine Exposition housed in a new building on the Historical Society's property. Henry was a current member of the FCoHS board of directors, serving since 2010 in various capacities including society treasurer and also was a volunteer greeter. A graveside funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Monday, August 3, 2020, by Chaplain Rick Poland, at the Chapel of Devotion at Mountain View Memorial Park, Grassy Hill Rd. In lieu of flowers, Henry asked that donation be made to Franklin County Historical Society, P.O. Box 905, Rocky Mount, VA 24151. Arrangements by Lynch-Conner-Bowman Funeral Home in Rocky Mount.
