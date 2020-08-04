FULP, Shirley Garner

August 2, 2020 Shirley Garner Fulp, 89, of Roanoke, Virginia, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, August 2, 2020. She was a lifelong member of Belmont Christian Church. Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Lawrence "Larry" Fulp. Surviving are her two sons, Mark Franklin Fulp (Sherrie) of Durham, N.C., and Tim Fulp (Elsie) of Columbus, Ga.; seven grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; a dear cousin, Elon Hedrick; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends; and also her special nurse and caregiver at South Roanoke Nursing Home, Pam Terry. A Graveside Service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, in Evergreen Burial Park with Pastor Terry Brace officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the SPCA, 1340 Baldwin Ave., NE, Roanoke, VA 24012. Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.oakeys.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.