Fulwider Jr., Eugene Davis

September 8, 1929 August 3, 2020 Eugene Davis "Geno" Fulwider Jr. age 90 of Callaway passed away on Monday, August 3, 2020 in the Va., Veteran's Care Center. He was born on September 8, 1929, a son of the late Eugene D. Sr. and Mildred G. Fulwider. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Kathryn Harrison Fulwider; infant daughter, Kathryn Lynn Fulwider; and a son, Paul Davis Fulwider. Geno served in the United States Air Force, United States Army and Virginia National Guard for a combined service of 32 years, eight months and one day. Post military, he was the parts Manager for Thermo-King of Roanoke and briefly worked at the old Lynch Hardware in Rocky Mount. He loved his country, his family, his church but most of all he loved his Savior and Lord Jesus Christ. He is survived by his daughter, Lynda F. Gray (Sean) of Callaway; son, Rick Fulwider (America), Keene, NH; granddaughter, Kasey Winnemuth Thomas of Rocky Mount and her children, Chloe Mae and Jax Abram Thomas; granddaughter, Molly Winnemuth Bryant (Greg) of Summerville, S.C., and their children, Keller David, Emma Gene and Kathryn Marie Bryant. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made in his name to Faith Fellowship Church Building Fund, 100 Wirtz Road, Wirtz, Va., 24184 or St. Jude's Children's Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. The family would like to extend a very special thank you to all of the staff of VA Veterans Care Center for their loving care and kindness given and shown not only to Geno but to his family as well. Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m. on Friday, August 7, 2020, at Faith Fellowship Church with Pastors Gary Hoffman, Josh Cokendolpher and Tom Hooks officiating. Interment will follow in Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens with military honors. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service beginning at 10 a.m. on Friday. Arrangements by Conner-Bowman Funeral Home, 62 VA Market place Drive (Route 220 @ Wirtz Road) Rocky Mount. www.connerbowman.com.
