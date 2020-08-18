Furrow, Hayden M.

August 14, 2020 Hayden M. Furrow, 95, of Salem, passed away on Friday, August 14, 2020. Funeral services will be held 12 p.m., Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at Lotz Salem Chapel with interment to follow in Sherwood Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. Wednesday, at the funeral home. www.lotzfuneralhomes.com.
