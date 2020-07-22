Galbraith, James B.

July 19, 2020 James B. "Jim" Galbraith, 76, of Salem, Va., passed away on Sunday, July 19, 2020, at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. The family will receive friends on Thursday, July 23, 2020, from 5 until 6:45 p.m. in the Chapel of John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home in Salem. Funeral services to honor Jim's life will be conducted at 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 23, 2020, in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Roy Kanode officiating. Private interment will be held at Cedar Lawn Burial Park in Roanoke. Face masks and social distancing will be required per state guidelines. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the family by visiting www.johnmoakey.com.
