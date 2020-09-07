Gardner, Nancy A.

September 6, 2020 Nancy A. Gardner, 72, of Blacksburg, passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday, September 6, 2020. She is survived by her husband, Gene; sister Susan ZurSchmiede; children, Jenny Sutphin (John), Dan (Shannon LaSpina), Matt; and five grandchildren. Nancy worked as a teacher in Montgomery County schools, and as a licensed professional counselor at New River Community Services and in private practice. Condolences may be expressed online at McCoy Funeral Home. A celebration of life memorial will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her honor to The ALS Association-DC/MD/VA Chapter, 30 W. Gude Drive, Suite 150, Rockville, MD 20850 or online at webdc.alsa.org. Arrangements by McCoy Funeral Home, Blacksburg.
