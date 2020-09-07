 Skip to main content
Gardner, Nancy A.
Gardner, Nancy A.

September 6, 2020 Nancy A. Gardner, 72, of Blacksburg, passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday, September 6, 2020. She is survived by her husband, Gene; sister Susan ZurSchmiede; children, Jenny Sutphin (John), Dan (Shannon LaSpina), Matt; and five grandchildren. Nancy worked as a teacher in Montgomery County schools, and as a licensed professional counselor at New River Community Services and in private practice. Condolences may be expressed online at McCoy Funeral Home. A celebration of life memorial will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her honor to The ALS Association-DC/MD/VA Chapter, 30 W. Gude Drive, Suite 150, Rockville, MD 20850 or online at webdc.alsa.org. Arrangements by McCoy Funeral Home, Blacksburg.

Gardner, Nancy A.
Gardner, Nancy A.

