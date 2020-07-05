July 3, 2020 Roger Lee Gardner, 70, of Christiansburg, Va., passed away on Friday, July 3, 2020, due to Pancreatic Cancer. He died peacefully at the river in his camper with his wife by his side. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harvey Lee Gardner and Alice Lousie Britt Gardner. Roger is survived by his loving wife, Melissa "Lisa" Lucas Gardner; stepsons, Ray G. Lucas, and Frank T. Lucas. He had two biological daughters, Michelle Gardner Leonard (Dave) and Katrina Gardner Melton (Wally). Roger has five grandchildren, Tori Leonard, Alex Leonard, Felix White, Reagan Lucas, and Lexus Melton. Roger had the best sister and his only sibling, Mae Louise Gardner Gibson. Roger loved Mae so much and we appreciate all the support and help she gave him. No memorial service will be given at this time because of the Corona Virus Covid-19. A celebration of life will be later in the summer at the New River Campground, Newport, Va. Donations in his memory can be made to Good Samaritan Hospice that provided the best care and support we could ever had. Arrangements by McCoy Funeral Home, Blacksburg.

