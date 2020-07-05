August 15, 1926 June 26, 2020 Coyte Lee Garner Sr., 93, of Roanoke Va., went home by the grace and mercy of the Lord on Friday, June 26, 2020. He was born on August 15, 1926, in High Point, N.C., son of Jacob Abel Garner and Ethel Connor Garner. Coyte was a 1954 B.S.M.E. alumnus of N.C. State where he met his wife, Juanita Stone Garner, of Asheboro, N.C. who preceded him in death in 2015. An adoring husband of 63 years, he and Juanita loved sharing time together gardening at home and enjoying the mountains in western N.C. and along the Blue Ridge Parkway. Conversations with Coyte involving family or history were always enjoyable and stimulating. Coyte was a World War II Army veteran, serving in the 82nd Airborne Division as a demolition specialist. He was a machinist and mechanical engineer employed at both Spencer Shops of the Southern Railway and Roanoke Shops of the Norfolk and Western Railway in the course of a 32-year railway career. He retired in 1987 as Assistant Manager Physical Laboratory, Roanoke, Va., with Norfolk Southern Corp. He was a lifelong admirer of N&W's finest, home-built, steam locomotives. Coyte found freedom in Christ through the life, love, and witness of the Sidey family of Dunkirk, N.Y. while employed at American Locomotive Co. in the mid 1950's. He was a faithful, loving father to four surviving sons, C. Lee Jr., David and wife, Diana, Joe, John and wife, Susan; and devoted grandfather to four grandsons; and six great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by one sister, Imogene Fritts; and one grandson; and is survived by two sisters, Loma Clodfelter and husband, Harvey, and Jackie Garner, all of Thomasville, N.C.; as well as four nephews and one niece. Not only was Coyte deeply kind and caring, he was also the epitome of strength, whose parting company left you restful, encouraged, and fully persuaded that no obstacle was insurmountable, and all would be well, leaving worry or fret with no roads by which to travel. He made everyone feel special. His beautiful singing voice and Granddaddy Bear Hugs will be greatly missed. He leaves a legacy of love and great faith that will abide within his family for generations to come. To God be the glory. A graveside service honoring Coyte's life will be at 2:30 p.m. on Friday, July 10, 2020, at Evergreen Burial Park, 1307 Summit Avenue SW, Roanoke with Pastor Charles Carter officiating. The family will receive friends 12 until 2 p.m. on Friday, July 10, 2020, at Lotz Funeral Home Roanoke, 1001 Franklin Road, Roanoke. For those with concerns regarding COVID-19, social distancing, and out-of-town folks, the graveside service will be livestreamed at https://www.lotzfuneralhomeroanoke.com/tributes/Coyte-Garner. Online condolences may be made to Coyte's family at www.lotzfuneralhomeroanoke.com.
Service information
12:00PM-2:00PM
1001 Franklin Rd SW
Roanoke, VA 24016
2:30PM
1307 Summit Avenue, SW
Roanoke, VA 24015
