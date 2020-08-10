Garrison, Betty Gaylor

December 18, 1933 August 7, 2020 ROANOKE, Va. Betty Sue Eppling Gaylor Garrison, 86, of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Friday, August 7, 2020. Born December 18, 1933, in Hollywood, W. Va., she was the daughter of the late Karl Eugene Eppling and Edna Daugherty Eppling VanStavern. She is survived by her husband, Walter Douglas Garrison, of Roanoke, three children, John Randolph Gaylor II, Cheri Gaylor Grant, both of Roanoke and Jeffrey Alan Gaylor (Melanie) of Indian Land, S.C.; five grandchildren, Sara Grant Thompson (Michael), Laura Grant, Jessica Gaylor Newland, John Randolph Gaylor III and Melana J Gaylor; three great grandchildren, Gabriel and Angus Hindenlang and Ryan Newland; the father of her children, John Randolph Gaylor and a host of relatives and friends. Betty, an only child was brought up on a large farm in Gap Mills, W. Va. She excelled in school and graduated top of her class from Gap Mills High School. She was accepted at WVU and graduated in 1953 with a Bachelor's of Science degree in Medical Technology. Throughout her career, she worked at The Cleveland Clinic, Roanoke Memorial Hospital and the Veterans Hospital in Salem, Virginia, where she retired as Head of Chemistry. Betty worked hard at balancing her career and being a wife and mother of three. She enjoyed cooking, gardening, painting (water color), dancing and traveling. She traveled throughout the United States as well as abroad to Europe, Israel and China. She was an avid piano player, and cat lover. She was a woman of faith and was very active in church until being diagnosed with dementia. Visitation will be held from 12:30 until 1 p.m. followed by a 1 p.m. Funeral service at Groves-Mann Funeral Home in Union, W. Va., on Monday, August 10, 2020, with the Rev. Anthony Carter officiating. Burial will be at the Carmel Cemetery in Gap Mills where Betty will be laid to rest beside her parents. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, Social Distancing and Masks are highly recommended while attending the services. Those wishing to send the Gaylor/Garrison Family online condolences or sign the online guestbook may do so by visiting www.groves-mann.com. Arrangements by Groves-Mann Funeral Home in Union, W. Va.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.