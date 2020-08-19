Gibson, Elmer Francis

January 24, 1931 August 16, 2020 Elmer Francis Gibson, 89, of Roanoke, was called to his heavenly home on Sunday, August 16, 2020. He was preceded by a brother, Joe and a sister, Alma. Elmer was a wonderful and loving husband, father, son, brother and friend. He was born on January 24, 1931, and born again in 1971. He spent the next 49 years fishing for men and women. He was a good and faithful servant of Jesus Christ. Surviving are his wife of 69 years, Mary Alice; son, Peery; daughter-in-law, Sharon; and brother, Fred. He was the proud grandfather, of Jonathan and Allison (Chad); and great-grandfather of Chandler, Camden and Crew Hasson. A celebration of Elmer's life will be held 4 p.m. Thursday, August 20, 2020, at Shenandoah Baptist Church, 6520 Williamson Road, with Pastor Mark Hopkins officiating. Individuals attending the service are asked to please wear a face covering and practice all social distancing guidelines. n lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made to the Missions Fund, c/o Shenandoah Baptist Church. Arrangements by Simpson Funeral Home, 540-366-0707.
Service information
4:00PM-5:00PM
6520 Williamson Road
Roanoke, VA 24019
