December 5, 1922 June 29, 2020 Time has claimed another member of the Greatest Generation. Oscar Watts Gills Jr. of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Monday, June 29, 2020. He was born on December 5, 1922, in Bedford, Va. He was the only child of Reba Councill and Oscar Watts Gills. On January 15, 1944, he married Mary Lydia Lyle who passed away in December of, 2019. They had one child, Karl Gills, currently living in Steamboat Springs, Colorado with his wife, Mary. Following graduation from Bedford High School, he attended VPI for three years as a member of the Cadet Corps. He was unable to complete his education before he was called to serve in World War II. He enlisted in the Army Air Corps in 1942 and served active duty through 1945. He ultimately became a B-17 captain flying missions over Germany from his base in England. During one of those missions, his aircraft was damaged, and he and his crew had to bail out and he became a member of the Caterpillar Club. He spent nine months in a German POW camp before being liberated at the end of the war in Europe. He continued to serve in the local Air National Guard until 1964 when he left with the rank of Major. Following his military service, he completed his college education at Roanoke College after which he began a career in banking and remained in Roanoke for the rest of his life. He spent most of his career with the Bank of Virginia ultimately serving as the President of the Bank of Virginia of the Roanoke Valley and the Bank of Virginia of the Southwest. He was very involved in civic activities serving as the Chair of the Board for the Roanoke Central YMCA, the American Red Cross of Roanoke and the United Way. He was a member of the 2nd Presbyterian Church and the Businessmen's Club. He continued his interest in flying as a member of the Acorn Flying Club at Woodrum Field. In addition to his passion for flying he enjoyed snow skiing, travel, hiking, golf, and activities that kept him fit. At his request, there will be no memorial services. Anyone wishing to offer a memorial gift is asked to consider the Bradley Free Clinic in Roanoke or to a charity of the donor's choice. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.oakeys.com.
Locations
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
Roanoke police investigate death at downtown parking garage
-
Camp closes due to coronavirus as the disease infects younger people in the Roanoke Valley
-
As the state prepares for broader reopening, Southwest Virginia sees rapid COVID-19 growth
-
Christiansburg councilwoman's trouble rooted in multiple issues, complaints
-
Roanoke County Public Schools unveils plan for daily, staggered in-person classes based on grade level
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice, you may contact us by calling 434-978-7294 or emailing obituary@roanoke.com or inmemory@roanoke.com
Obituaries in the news
Flowers
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Contests & Events
This month we're giving you the chance to win a $100 VISA GIFT CARD to go towards your next …
Do you and your Dad look a-like? Do you know someone that looks like theirs? PERFECT! We’d l…
(1) entry
Sorry to see about your Father. I worked with him many years ago at the Bank of Virginia. Mary Anne (Anderson) Huff
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.