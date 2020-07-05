January 26, 1964 July 2, 2020 Clifton E. "Cliffy" Gilmore, age 56, of Bedford, passed away on Thursday, July 2, 2020, at Bedford Memorial Hospital. A graveside service will be held 4 p.m. Monday, July 6, 2020, at Pleasant Dale Memorial Park, 3732 Breckinridge Mill Road, Fincastle with Pastor Joey Phillips officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Sunday, July 5, 2020, at Rader Funeral Home, 630 Roanoke Road Daleville. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.rader-funeralhome.com.

