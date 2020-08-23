Gisiner Jr., Leonard Ward

August 20, 2020 Leonard Ward Gisiner Jr., 89, went to his heavenly home on Thursday, August 20, 2020. He was born in Roanoke, Va. He was predeceased by his wife, Iless, and his parents, Leonard and Francis Gisiner Sr. He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Len and Sandra Gisiner; daughter and son-in-law, Laureen Gisiner, and Brian Hamilton; grandchildren, Courtney (Jon) Templeton, J.T. (Becca) Gisiner, Nick (D'Anna) Hamilton; great-grandsons, Jack, Max, Lennon and Ledger; brothers and sisters-in-law, Frank (Judy) Gisiner, and Tom (Sandra) Gisiner; sister-in-law, Shelby (Edgar) Hodges; nieces and nephews, Mark Gisiner, Michelle Johnston, Kirk Gisiner, Justin Gisiner, Gil Hodges, and Ginger Hodges. Leonard was a member of Calvary UMC (Salem) for over 30 years and Lynn Haven Baptist, where he served as deacon. He also attended Campbell Memorial Presbyterian (Vinton) most recently. He worked for the family business, Gisiner Wallpaper and Painting before serving in the Navy. Leonard worked for many years with the Wiley N. Jackson Construction Companies and continued to work in the construction field during his "retirement". The family expresses thanks to The Hermitage and Gentle Shepherd Hospice for the care provided. A celebration of his life will be at 1 p.m. on Monday, August 24, 2020, at the Lotz Funeral Home Chapel in Vinton with Dr. Jake Roudebush officiating. Interment will follow in Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens. All social distancing and face covering mandates will be observed.
Service information
1:00PM
305 E. Washington Ave
Vinton, VA 24179
