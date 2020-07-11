Goehring, Nancy Louise

February 14, 1932 July 2, 2020 Nancy Louise Goehring, 88, of Hardy, Virginia, passed away at her home on Thursday, July 2, 2020, surrounded by family. She was born on Valentine's Day, 1932 in East Orange, New Jersey, the daughter of the late Mary Agnes Russell and Joseph Anthony Hiross. She married Bernard Edward Goehring, on November 24, 1951, who predeceased her on April 11, 2019. Left to cherish her memory are her five children and their spouses, Charlie Goehring and his wife, Terry of Verona, Wisconsin, Mary McFee and her husband, Rick of Clay Banks, Virginia, David Goehring and his wife, Martine of Copenhagen, Denmark, Richard Hai Goehring and his wife, Lam-Anh of Fairfax, Virginia, and Liz Goehring and her husband, Brent Eighme of Denver, Colorado. Nancy is also survived by six grandsons, Charlie McFee, Eric McFee, Alex Goehring, Zack Goehring, Trevor Goehring, and Jefferson Goehring, as well as two great-grandchildren, Lauren McFee and Jacob McFee. She was predeceased by her grandson, Benjamin Goehring. Artist, traveler, community volunteer, philanthropist, and lifelong Catholic, Nancy will forever be remembered most as a loving mother and the heart of her family. As a young Navy wife, she assumed many roles, including "father" at times, to create a home wherever her family moved. Her home often became the gathering place for the neighborhood kids. Once her own brood fledged, she turned to community service to help the youth of Roanoke. For over 20 years, she served as Director of Youth Support Services, an organization dedicated to helping divert delinquent youth from the judicial system. Among many charitable endeavors, she and her husband established a college assistance fund for Franklin County youth, and Nancy served on the board of DePaul Community Resources and the Corporate Board of Directors for Virginia's Blue Ridge YMCA. In 2012, she received a Roanoke Women of Achievement Award for volunteerism, and in 2020 for her lifetime contributions, she was chosen to receive the prestigious YMCA Red Triangle Award. Nancy was loved by many and cherished by her family. She will be missed dearly and will be carried in our hearts forever. There will be no funeral service per Nancy's wishes. She will be buried with her husband at Arlington National Cemetery, attended by family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Brandon Oaks, Good Samaritan Hospice, and the Kirk Family YMCA.
