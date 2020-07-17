Goodes, Julia Chandler

February 8, 1927 July 8, 2020 SALEM, Va. Julia Chandler Goodes, age 93, of Salem, Va., formerly of Burlington, N.C., went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. Julia was born in Caswell County on February 8, 1927, to the late James and Hattie Walters Chandler and was preceded in death by her loving husband, Eugene "Itchy" Goodes. Surviving are her brother, Larry Chandler; daughter, Carol Tucker of Los Angeles, Calif.; son, Mark Goodes and wife, Judy of Roanoke, Va.; granddaughters, Devon Tucker and Haley Goodes; grandsons, Derek and Donell Tucker; stepgrandson, Devin Passudetti; great-granddaughter, Jayla Tucker; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and parents, Julia was preceded in death by her sisters, Bea Sparrow, Lucille Wilson, Gertrude Bennett, Willie Payne, Lillie Mae Walker, Elsie Wrightenberry and brothers, J.Y. Chandler, Jack Chandler and John Chandler. In Burlington, N.C., Julia was a secretary at Turrentine Junior High School and Itchy, her husband, was the tennis pro at Alamance Country Club and owned Goodes Cleaners, and later, the Four Seasons dress shop. After retirement Julia volunteered at Alamance Regional Hospital. She was active in A.A. and in Unity church. Special gratitude to the caring staff at Richfield Retirement and Care Center for their patience with Julia as her dementia progressed over the years. She kept her sense of humor and laughter up until the very end. The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Lowe Funeral Home Chapel by the Reverend Sharon Wheeler with the burial to follow in Pine Hill Cemetery. There will be no visitation, but Julia may be viewed upon entering the service. Please wear a face covering and follow social distancing as required by the state of N.C. Memorials may be made to your favorite charity. To watch the service live and to sign the online guest book, please visit www.lowefuneralhome.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.