Gorham, Judith McCall

August 3, 2020 Judith McCall Gorham, 75 of Roanoke, Va., passed away peacefully at home after a recent diagnosis of brain cancer. She was preceded in death by her parents and son, William Randall Wright Jr. (Chip). She is survived by her husband of 43 years, Perry Gorham; her daughter, Misty Wright Gregg (David) of Roanoke, Va.; grandchildren, Zach Gregg of Banner Elk, N.C., Callie Clements (Matt) of Roanoke, Va.; stepdaughters, Rebecca Gorham of Wilmington, N.C. and Isabel Gorham (Keith) of Half Moon Bay, Calif.; stepgrandchildren, Atticus and Satchel Hart of Half Moon Bay, Calif.; nephew, Sean Moore (Karin), and niece Virginia Rosenthal (Jess). Judith graduated from Radford University with a bachelor's degree in Sociology, a master's degree in secondary education and received a certification in elementary education thereafter. She began her career teaching ED but spent most of her career as a principal in Roanoke City Schools. She loved to help support family and friends achieve their dreams. She always gave to her loved ones to make their lives easier. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, no services are planned at the time. A private Celebration of Life will be held later. The family wishes to thank Good Samaritan Hospice for their wonderful care and compassion. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Feeding Southwest Virginia Food Bank. Her high school yearbook said it best, "She's small but so is a stick of dynamite." Online condolences can be made at: https://www.valleyfuneralserviceva.com.
