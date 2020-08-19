GRAHAM, Lucille Rupe

February 21, 1928 August 16, 2020 Lucille Rupe Graham, 92, died on the morning of August 16, 2020. She was a lifelong resident of Radford. She was preceded in death in 2018 by her husband of 70 years, Harding. ' They met while working at Burlington Mills in Radford where Harding was rehired after returning from World War II. They were married on March 27, 1948. They purchased a home in Mill Village and never left. Over the years, Lucille also worked for J.D. Freezer & Son, the Commonwealth Press, and Dublin Garment. She enjoyed traveling, especially winter trips to Florida, hosting church socials at their mountain cabin, making quilts, cooking, growing flowers and preparing for her favorite holiday, Christmas. Survivors include her sons, Larry Dickens (Donna) and Milton Graham (Lois); daughter, Tammy Hart (Peter); along with several grandchildren, nieces, and nephews; and Eric, a special neighbor and friend to Lucille and Harding. A graveside service will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Friday, August 21, 2020, at Highland Memory Gardens in Dublin conducted by Pastor Amilcar "AJ" Groschel Jr. of the Pulaski Seventh-Day Adventist Church. The Graham family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com.
