GRAVETT, Faye Dickerson

July 14, 2020 Faye Dickerson Gravett, 90, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, July 14, 2020. She was a member of Raleigh Court Presbyterian Church. Faye was a 1949 graduate of Jefferson High School and attended Virginia Commonwealth University. Faye was preceded in death by her husband, Jack L. Gravett, and her parents, William W. and Mildred H. Dickerson. She is survived by her daughters, Faye H. Gravett, Mary G. Patrick (David), Nina G. Pattakos (Nicholas), and Joanne "Jodie" Gravett (James Edwards); grandson, Joshua Leigh Patrick (Heather Henderson); granddaughter, Lily Edwards; great-grandson, Carter J.G. Patrick; and sister, Joanne Hacay. A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Oakey's South Chapel with Dr. David Dixon, M.D. officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. For many years, Faye was a caregiver to others and always put other people first. Over the last year she was lucky to have such wonderful caregivers tend to her. Many thanks to Sonja, Sheila, Diane, Ashleigh, Laura, Margo and Christy. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Raleigh Court Presbyterian Church, Carilion Hospice or to Good Samaritan Hospice. Online condolences mat be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.