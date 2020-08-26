Gray, Bettye

November 1, 1933 August 24, 2020 Bettye Gray, 86, of Salem, Va., formerly of Warren, Pa., passed away on Monday, August 24, 2020, with her daughter by her side. She was born on Wednesday, November 1, 1933, to the late Mr. and Mrs. Power. Bettye was a loving wife and mother. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Gray; one son, Kelley Gray; and sister, Anne Green. She is survived by her daughter, Cindy Lilly and husband, Greg; grandson, Robert Lilly and wife, Amy; granddaughter, Kristi Lilly; great-grandson, Ozzie Lilly; special niece, Vickie McCormack; and numerous nieces and nephews. Services for Mrs. Gray will be held privately at the family's convenience. Special thanks to the caring staff of Richfield Living at The Oaks. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnmoakey.com.
