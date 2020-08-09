You have permission to edit this article.
Gray Jr., Lloyd William
Gray Jr., Lloyd William

July 20, 1972 August 4, 2020 Lloyd William Gray Jr., 48, of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Tuesday, August 4, 2020. A public viewing will be held on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, from 1 until 5 p.m. at Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home & Crematory. Funeral services will be held privately. Condolences may be sent to www.Hamlar-Curtis.com.

Gray Jr., Lloyd William
Gray Jr., Lloyd William
