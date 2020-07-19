GRAY, Patricia Ann Payne

May 12, 2020 Patricia Ann Payne "Patti" Gray of Hardy, Va., went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, May 12, 2020. A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at the Clearbrook Baptist Church, 5219 Singing Hills Road, Roanoke, VA 24014, with Pastor Brian Ratliff officiating.
