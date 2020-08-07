You have permission to edit this article.
Griffin, Lamont Anthony
August 4, 2020 Lamont Anthony Griffin, 43, of Roanoke, passed away on Tuesday, August 4, 2020. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, August 10, 2020, at Serenity. The interment will be held at Mosley Perkins Family Cemetery, Buckingham County, Va. The family will receive friends 30 minutes prior to the service. Friends may view the remains on Sunday, August 9, 2020, from 2 until 5 p.m. Arrangements by Serenity Funeral Home and Cremation Service.

