Grim, Frances Dulaney
August 24, 2020 Frances Dulaney Grim, 90 of Floyd, passed away on Monday, August 24, 2020. Funeral Service will be held at 5 p.m. on Saturday, August 29, 2020, at Topeco Church of the Brethren with Pastor Ted Turner, Pastor Matthew Grim and Pastor Mike Varner officiating. Interment will follow in the Topeco Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 4 until 5 p.m. prior to the service at the church. Weather permitting, services will be held outside the church, so the family requests that you bring your own chair. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Gideons International, P.O. Box 742, Floyd, VA 24091. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.maberryfuneralhome.com.

