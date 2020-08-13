Guill, William Lee

May 7, 1924 August 10, 2020 Guill, William "Bill" Lee, 96, of Radford, Virginia, departed this life on August 10, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife of 74 years, Doris; parents, Reuben and Julia Guill, and sister and brother-in-law Margaret and John Kobis. He leaves to cherish his memory daughter, Sandra Brewer and husband, Tom; daughter, Billie Smith and husband, Dean; two grandchildren, Antorrya (Torryea) Guill Brewer Calderon and Lance Chadwick Brewer and wife, Wendy; and four great-grandchildren, Madeleine Calderon, Reece Calderon, Ridgely Brewer and Ainsleigh Brewer. He is also survived by very special adopted granddaughter and great-granddaughter, Young and Victoria Cho. Bill joined the military after graduating from Radford High School. He served his country from 1943-1945 in the Army as a Radar Operator. He also served in the National Guard of Virginia. Following his military service, he worked at various local limestone companies, Radford Army Ammunition Plant and Service Contracting of Virginia, Inc. He was a member of Snowville Masonic Lodge #159 and served as the Worshipful Master in 1966. He was a member of Snowville Christian Church for 78 years where he served as a Deacon, Elder and was Chairman of the Church Board many times. Bill will be remembered for his kindness to his family, neighbors, co-workers, and fellow church members. He loved his garden and John Deere tractor. The family would like to thank caregivers Hope Reeves, Donna Mooney, and LeeAnn Smith for their devotion and kindness to our father over the last three years. Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 13, 2020, from 4 until 6 p.m. at Mullins Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at Snowville Christian Church on Friday, August 14, 2020, at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Snowville Christian Church, 5412 Lead Mine Road, Hiawassee, VA 24347. The Guill family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford, Virginia. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com.
