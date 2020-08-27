 Skip to main content
GUTHRIE, Bobby Camper
GUTHRIE, Bobby Camper

August 25, 2020 Bobby Camper Guthrie, 94, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, August 25, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, August 28, 2020, at Oakey's North Chapel. The family will receive visitors from 9 until 10 a.m. on Friday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.

GUTHRIE, Bobby Camper
GUTHRIE, Bobby Camper
Service information

Aug 28
First Visitation
Friday, August 28, 2020
9:00AM-10:00AM
Oakey's North Chapel
6732 Peters Creek Road
Roanoke, VA 24019
Aug 28
Service
Friday, August 28, 2020
10:00AM
Oakey's North Chapel
6732 Peters Creek Road
Roanoke, VA 24019
Locations

