GUTHRIE, Bobby Camper

August 25, 2020 Bobby Camper Guthrie, 94, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, August 25, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, August 28, 2020, at Oakey's North Chapel. The family will receive visitors from 9 until 10 a.m. on Friday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.
