Guynn, Mary Roberts

September 21, 1928 August 26, 2020 Mary Roberts Guynn, age 91, of Galax, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday August 26, 2020, in the Commonwealth Assisted Living Facility in Hillsville, Virginia. Born September 21, 1928, and raised in Oldtown, Virginia by Dan and Plina Roberts, Mary attended Galax High School and graduated from Mary Washington College in Fredericksburg, Virginia. She returned to Galax in 1951 and married Jack E. Guynn Sr., former Mayor of Galax. Mary was an active member of Galax, Carroll, and Grayson communities. Her accomplishments and achievements were impactful and endless. Mary was a Board Member of the Chamber of Commerce in the 1980's, she served on the Board of Directors of Dominion Bank (later Wachovia), Galax City Council, The Galax Book Club, The Galax Garden Club and The Planning/Advisory Committee during Galax's Downtown Revitalization. She also served on the Board of Directors of the Twin County Community Hospital which later became Twin County Regional Hospital and was a member of the Hospital Foundation. Mary was a charter member of "Friends of the Blue Ridge Parkway" and was chosen for this role by then Governor Chuck Robb. One of her proudest achievements includes being a member of the Galax Presbyterian Church since 1939, where she was not only an active member but a deacon and later an Elder. Mary was preceded in death by her husband Jack Guynn Sr. She is survived by her daughters Flo Guynn Stiffler of Ivyland, Pa., and Elizabeth Guynn of Moneta, Virginia; son; and daughter-in-law Jay and Becky Guynn of Woodlawn; grandchildren, David and Jen Stiffler, Cassie and John McKeever, Jack and Emily Guynn, Alix Guynn, Rob Guynn; great-grandchildren, Jack "L.J." Guynn, Carly Guynn, Sadie McKeever, Gus McKeever, and Harlan Stiffler. Also surviving is sister Eloise Vass of Charlotte, North Carolina; and honorary family members Jim Spinks, Faye Spinks, Betsy Spinks, and Bonnie Spinks. Mary requested a private graveside service be held in the Felts Cemetery with Dr. Tom Whartenby and Tom Jackson officiating. A drive-thru visitation will be held on Sunday, August 30, 2020, from 1 until 3 p.m., at Felts Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Galax Presbyterian Church (200 W. Center Street, Galax, Virginia 24333) or Galax City Gallery (207 S. Main Street, Galax, Virginia 24333).
