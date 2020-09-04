Hairston, LaToya Renee

December 10, 1985 August 18, 2020 LaToya Renee Hairston, 34, of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Tuesday, August 18, 2020. A public viewing will be held on Friday, September 4, 2020, from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. at Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home & Crematory. Funeral services will be held privately. Interment will be in Williams Memorial Park. Condolences may be sent to www.Hamlar-Curtis.com.
