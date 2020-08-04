Hale, Frances Winn

August 18, 1922 August 1, 2020 Frances Winn Hale, 97 of Blacksburg, Va., claimed the Promise of the Resurrection on Saturday, August 1, 2020, at the Kroontje Healthcare Center in Blacksburg, Va. Mrs. Hale was born on August 18, 1922, in Schoolfield, Va. and was a daughter of the late Homer Jennings Winn and Verna Ruth Roberts Winn. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Ralph Dorthard Hale; daughter, Linda Lee Margheim; sisters, Doris Surber (George), Christine King Gillies; and brother-in-law, Malcolm W. King; niece, Judith King Horn and nephew, Stephen Surber. Frances and Ralph lived in Houston, Texas for many years after the closing of the Narrows Movie Theater which Ralph managed. She was an executive secretary at several large oil and gas corporations there. They returned to live in Narrows in 1969 and she worked for State Farm in Narrows until her retirement. They were faithful members of the First Methodist Church in Narrows. Frances then took classes at Concord College and became an artist working in oil painting. Frances, Ralph and Connie all became juried members of the Virginia Mountain Craft Guild. Frances and Ralph, who enjoyed working with wood in his home shop and sold under the name "This'n That", along with daughter Connie who also painted in oil, participated as a family in many shows in Southwest Va. Frances and Ralph became members of the First Baptist Church in Radford. They both loved their church and the members there and made many special friends. Ralph's health later necessitated their moving again to Warm Hearth Village in Blacksburg. She is survived by a daughter and her husband, Constance (Connie) and Albert (Skipper) Saladiner of Salem; granddaughter, Amber Saladiner of Salem; grandson, Shawn Saladiner and wife, Tina of Christiansburg; granddaughter, Somer Lea Saladiner of Christiansburg; son-in-law, Dale E. Margheim (Lynn) of Blacksburg; grandson, Chance Alan Margheim of Lexington; great-grandson, Thomas J. Saladiner of Pulaski; great-great-granddaughter, Mileena (Millie) Saladiner of Pulaski; nephew, Charles Winn Surber (Mark Troen) of West Palm Beach, Fla.; niece, Sandra Surber Noell (Gerry) of Chesterfield; and many other nieces and nephews. The nurses and aides at Kroontje Healthcare Center are truly committed to their patients and we would like to thank them for their love and dedication to Frances' care and the support of our whole family. We would also like to thank Karen and Ron Wells for their friendship and care for mom. The family would like to request donations to Huntington's Disease Society of America, (designate for research only) 505 8th Avenue, Suite 902, New York, NY 10018. Private family graveside funeral services will be held on Friday, August 7, 2020, at 1 p.m. at the Birchlawn Burial Park in Pearisburg with Pastor Kent Taylor of Radford First Baptist Church officiating. The family is being served by Givens-Riffe Funeral Service in Narrows, (540) 726-2442, and online at riffefuneralservice.com.
