HALL, Jacqueline M.

July 11, 2020 Jacqueline M. "Jackie" Hall, 89, of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Saturday, July 11, 2020. She is survived her son, R. Lynn Hall and wife, Karen; stepson, Edwin C. Hall; three grandchildren, Nicole Hall Miller, Matthew Gearhart, and Kelly Hall Crum; two great-grandchildren, Grayson Gearhart and Austyn Crum; and sister, Barbara Hobbs. A Funeral Service will be held at 12 noon on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at Oakey's South Chapel. Burial will follow in Sherwood Memorial Park. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.
