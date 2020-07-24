August 5, 1930 - July 22, 2020 Norman Hall, 89, of Roanoke, Virginia and Eden, North Carolina, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at the home of his son, Dwayne and wife, Ann, in Roanoke, Virginia. He was born on August 5, 1930, in Bassett, Virginia to the late Walter and Blanche Hall. Norman served in the United States Army during the Korean War. He worked more than 20 years at Mize Motors as a mechanic before going into business for himself. His greatest pleasure was his family and golfing. In addition to his parents, Norman was preceded in death by his loving wife of 58 years, Elizabeth Thompson Hall; and his brothers, Russell and Wayne Hall. Left to celebrate his life are his sisters, Shirlene Pratt (James) of Eden, North Carolina, and Laverne Bethea (Johnny) of Montgomery, Alabama; his loving children, Darrell Hall (Kathy) of Boones Mill, Virginia, Dwayne Hall (Ann) of Roanoke, Virginia, Mike Hall of Eden, North Carolina, and Debra Lynn Carter (Whistle) also of Eden, North Carolina; and grandchildren, Joe Hall, Whitney Hall, Drew Hall, Ian Hall, Candace Gillespie, David Chad Hall, Chris Carter and Ashley Carter Gibson. He had 14 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren on the way. Norman was a member of the Apostolic Church of Jesus Christ where he was loved by his special church family. The family would like to add special thanks to the Home-Based Primary Care of the VA Medical Center in Salem, Virginia for their excellent care and the support they provided for Norman in the final months of his life. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to the Apostolic Church of Jesus Christ, 8842 Starlight Lane, Boones Mill, VA 24065. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.oakeys.com.
