Hancock, Elsie Smith
Hancock, Elsie Smith

August 4, 1925 August 17, 2020 Elsie Smith Hancock, 95, of Lebanon, Tenn., formerly of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Monday, August 17, 2020. The family will receive friends on Monday, August 24, 2020, from 10:30 until 11 a.m. with the funeral service held privately at 11 a.m. at Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment will be held in Williams Memorial Park. Condolences may be sent to www.Hamlar-Curtis.com.

Hancock, Elsie Smith
Hancock, Elsie Smith
