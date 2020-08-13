Harkrader, John Kimsey

John Kimsey Harkrader, 68, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Sunday afternoon, August 9, 2020.
He had a zest for life, never met a stranger, and deeply valued his friendships. John never failed to support and offer encouragement to others.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Margaret and John Harkrader, for whom he cared for daily until their passing.
Surviving are his loving wife of 33 years, Joan C. Harkrader; a number of sisters and brothers including Mary Allen and husband, Steve; a supportive and loving nephew, Daniel Allen and wife, Cory; a niece, Samantha Martin and husband, Keith; three nephews, Jeremy and Paul Mason, and Joey Craighead; a niece, Amy Butts; two great-nephews, Brody and Cameron Allen; a caring sister-in-law, Judy Mason; and a brother-in-law, Joe Craighead and wife, Linda.
Funeral Services will be conducted at 10 a.m. on Friday, August 14, 2020, from Oakey’s Roanoke Chapel, with interment following in Evergreen Burial Park.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society or to an animal shelter/organization. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.
